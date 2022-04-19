The President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Law School, Wonder Victor Kutor, has been interdicted.

This comes on the back of allegations of financial malfeasance levelled against Mr Kutor.

The embattled SRC President has been accused of buying a car for the SRC from his company and another for his personal use under questionable circumstances.

He was earlier asked to step aside pending an independent investigation into the matter.

His interdiction was announced in a statement signed by the SRC Secretary, Safo Kwame Oheneba.

The statement indicated the decision was taken in accordance with Article 34(d) and (e) of the School’s SRC constitution.

“The interdiction is grounded on, among others, a prima facie case established upon the probing of Mr Wonder Kutor before the Executive Council on April 7, 2022, and subsequent admissions in a radio interview on Citi FM on April 12, 2022, which acts bring the SRC into disrepute,” part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Council has appointed the Vice President of the Greenhill campus, Yoofi Impraim, as interim President until the findings of the Investigation Committee are ready.

“Mr Kutor is, therefore, in the interim is, not to be recognised or dealt with as SRC President. The SRC Executive Council shall in writing subsequently communicate the end of the interdiction if necessitated by the findings of the Committee,” it added.

Below is the council’s statement: