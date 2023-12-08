Interdicted headmistress of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) in Koforidua, Patience Naki Mensah has provided clarification on the sale of GH¢200 track suits to first-year students.

She explained that, the tracksuit serves the dual purpose of protecting students from mosquito bites during evening preps and maintaining the school’s uniformity, aligning with the National Prospectus.

Contrary to allegations of unauthorized items, Miss Mensah stated that the school, with its unique yellow shirts and leaf green trousers/skirts, deviates from the standard white and check uniforms.

Therefore, a seamstress was commissioned to create samples for interested parents, allowing them the option to acquire the new ceremonial dress and track suit at GH¢200 and GH¢250 per set, respectively.

She emphasized that parents were not compelled to purchase these items immediately, offering flexibility in acquisition.

“Out of excitement of being enrolled, some of the new students were introduced to the sample of the ceremonial dress which was selling at GH₵200 for one set and the track suit which was also going for GH₵250.00 per one. However, parents were given the option of buying them or at a later period,” she stated.

The explanation comes in response to her interdiction by the Ghana Education Service (GES), pending further investigation into the alleged unauthorized sales.

The Eastern Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Ivy Asantewaa Owusu, outlined the unauthorized items, including ceremonial cloth and tracksuits, in a letter to Mrs. Mensah on December 7, 2023.

