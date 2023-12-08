The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has commended its 137 Members of Parliament (MPs) following the approval of the 2024 budget.

The party’s commendation is in recognition of what it describes as the MPs show of patriotism by voting against the motion on the budget.

Parliament on Thursday, December 7, approved the budget after the Speaker, Alban Bagbin conducted a headcount following the presentation on November 15.

The headcount, conducted today, was initially resisted by Majority Leader Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

However, the Speaker did not budge, insisting that he was within his mandate in deciding to go with that modality.

All 138 Majority MPs voted ‘yes’ in support of the budget while the 136 Minority MPs voted ‘no’ with Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson absent.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said the move of the MPs was in order.

He stated that, the budget was insensitive and the MPs put the interest of Ghanaians first by rejecting it.

“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government is further introducing taxes which will further deepen the excruciating hardship Ghanaians are already reeling under. Ghanaians should embrace themselves for more hardship but the NDC applauds all members of the Minority caucus for not lending support.

This 2024 Bye Bye budget signals the end of the road for the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government which has completely lost touch with the reality of Ghanaians,” he said.

Mr. Gyamfi assured the MPs will not relent in their quest to keep government on its toes and ensure the right things are done.

“I am not a parliamentarian and will not pretend to know their strategies but I can confidently say that when it comes to appropriation, they will do what is in the interest of Ghanaians. They will prove that NDC and NPP are not the same,” he added.

