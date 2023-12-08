The Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken a decisive step by instructing two Senior High School heads to step aside as it initiates investigations into allegations of a breach of their code of conduct.

This move follows accusations that the two headmistresses were involved in charging unapproved fees and selling items to first-year students as part of the admission process.

The individuals involved are the headmistress of O’Reilly Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region, Nadia Lartechoe Annan and the headmistress of Ghana Senior High School in the Eastern Region, Patience Narki Mensah.

According to JoyNews’ Fred Smith, the headmistress of O’Reilly Senior High School is specifically accused of collecting unauthorised funds during the admission process, prompting her suspension for the commencement of investigations.

Also, the headmistress of Ghana Senior High School faces allegations of selling unauthorised items to students, including a ceremonial cloth priced at GH₵200, tracksuits at GH₵250, and other items. Consequently, she too has been asked to step aside to facilitate further investigations.

The Head of Public Relations at GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo clarified the rationale behind the decision, emphasising the misconduct exhibited by the two headmistresses.

She decried the imposition of such charges on first-year students, stating that it is unwarranted and contrary to established procedures.

Madam Ampofo highlighted the severity of the situation, pointing out that students who are unable to meet these unexpected financial demands may be compelled to return home, disrupting their preparedness for admission.

She underscored the need for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and prevent a recurrence of such practices in the future.

