Security at the entrance of the Financial and Economic Division of the High Court in Accra has been enhanced following court directives.

This was after lawyers of the defunct Menzgold Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 informed that court that, the company’s PRO was struck with an object by an unidentified customer during the previous sitting.

Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, consequently, ordered the Registrar to enhanced security anytime the case came up.

Ahead of the hearing, security at the entrance of the court is tight with everyone thoroughly screened before entry.

NAM1 is expected to respond to the 39 counts on the amended charged sheet before the court.

