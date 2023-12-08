The queen mother of the Mepe Traditional Area in the Volta Region, Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV, has said despite the impact of the Akosombo dam spillage on the people in the community, they are determined to celebrate Christmas.

According to her, the displaced residents are resilient and in high spirit to make merry during the Yuletide.

Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV made the comment in an interview on Adom News.

When asked about how the affected victims of the flood were coping, she said, “I always say Mepe people are always happy because when you look around, you wonder that we were the affected people who went through the disaster. But we know how to keep ourselves and God also knows how to keep us, so we will celebrate Christmas and have fun; it’s a merry Christmas”.

She acknowledged the support from Ghanaians who provided them with food and water after the spillage.

However, Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV stressed that, the current challenge faced by the residents is how to resuming work.

She appealed to NGOs and philanthropists to assist the residents to resettle to enable them return to their normal activities effectively.

Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV also called on the Volta River Authority (VRA) to update them of any impending spillage of water from the dam.

