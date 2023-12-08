One person is feared dead after a long truck run into a billboard at Anloga Junction in Kumasi.

About three others sustained injuries after being trapped under the truck.

The long truck carting agro chemicals failed its break and collided into a billboard.

The billboard and the vehicle fell in one direction.

Beneath the billboard were some food vendors who sell at the spot at night. It is the second time in two weeks such incident has been recorded at the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, some customers of the food vendors were seated for supper at the time of the accident.

Vincent Awom who witnessed the accident said “I saw the vehicle lose break so I went ahead of it to raise alarm. It then veered off the road after ramming into a taxi. Some people were having their supper when the truck rammed into them. We are now trying to rescue them”.

Alonga intersection is prone to accidents.

The area has been a target for all major decongestion exercises in the Kumasi Metropolis.