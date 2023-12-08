Three people have lost their lives, while nine others have sustained injuries in a random gunfire attack on a Yutong bus with registration number BA 860-21.

The incident occurred as the bus was en route to Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region.

The deceased individuals include two women, one believed to be in her 30s, and a young man.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Charles Sampah, the Police Commander at the Bolgatanga East District Police Station, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency.

He stated that the Yutong bus, carrying passengers from Garu in the Garu district, came under attack from three unidentified armed men upon reaching Kongo in the Nabdam district.

According to DSP Sampah, the unidentified armed men emerged from the bush and opened fire on the bus as it approached Kong, where there were some speed bumps. Despite the attack, the driver did not stop but continued to the Zuarungu Customs barrier, where he alerted officers. The officers relayed the information to the police.

He mentioned that because the people inside the bus were injured, the driver rushed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital to seek medical care for them, and the regional CID was promptly informed about the development.

He added that the ongoing investigation indicates a connection to the Bawku conflict and assured that the police are doing their best to apprehend the perpetrators.

Earlier, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Fianko-Okyere, in charge of Public Affairs, said further detailed information would be provided by the Police in charge at the Zuarungu district.

