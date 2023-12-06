The Member of Parliament(MP) for the Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, flared up at the precincts on Wednesday over allegations made against him by Ablekuma North MP, Sheila Bartels, over the LGBTQI+ bill.

Sam George, who is one of the proponents of the Anti-Gay bill, claimed that the Ablekuma North MP during a media interview accused him of receiving money from the LGBTQ+ community.

“Sheila Bartels sat on a media platform and said she knows that l have taken money from the LGBTQ+ people. It took her father to come and apologise to me,” an incensed Sam George said.

Disagreement in Parliament ensued between proponents of the Anti-Gay bill and the First Deputy Majority Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, over the inability of the house to take up the bill on the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values bill at its consideration stage.

This was due to the absence of the Chairman of the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi.

Speaking to journalists, the lead proponent, Mr George, alleged that, deliberate attempts are being made by the majority caucus to stall the bill.

“Since 8:am this morning, we have been calling the chairman of the committee and he has refused to pick up the call or return the call. Those who have gone and gotten influence by persons who have interest in LGBTQ+, should return whatever influence they have collected.

“Because we will fight, the next time we address the media, I will mention names. I have been pressed upon today by my co-sponsors not to. It is out of respect that I’m not mentioning names,” he claimed.

But if they continue with this behaviour of frustrating the bill, how can this bill be in Parliament for almost three years? This is a calculated attempt to disgrace and undermine the authority of the speaker, Alban Bagbin and we will not accept it,” he said.

He warned to expose persons behind the derailing of the passage of the bill.

“Ghanaians should take note, Christian community, National House of Chiefs, CSOs should take note of the actions of persons in this house who want to slow down the bill. Those who think they can stand in its way, we will crash you,” the MP warned.

