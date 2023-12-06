There has been a shake up in the leadership of the various committee of Parliament.

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo who has been under fire for being absent from Parliament nearly a year has now been made a Deputy chair of the powerful Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee.

Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Boamah is the new Ranking Member on the Subsidiary Legislation Committee.

Also, Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama has taken over from Asokwa MP Patricia Appiagyei as Chair of the Government Assurance Committee.

