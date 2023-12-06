The criminal case against the Municipal Chief Executive aspirant for Juaben, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, has been adjourned to January 23, 2024.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor in an update posted on X said the court on the said date will rule on the submission of no case by lawyers of Mr Sarfo-Kantaka

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka was charged with 26 counts of corruption in respect of public elections.

He was accused of influencing the conduct of about 26 Assembly members who are members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly by gifting them an amount of GHȼ5,000 during an election to confirm his nomination in September last year.

The OSP commenced investigations into the allegations after Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka was captured in a viral video, demanding a refund of monies he had allegedly paid to the assembly members, supposedly to facilitate his approval, after he was rejected for the second time.

The Kumasi High Court commenced the full trial against Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka on October 20, 2022.

Meanwhile the OSP in July closed its case against Sarfo-Kantanka after cross-examining the last of six state witnesses.

ALSO READ:

Read the OSP’s post below: