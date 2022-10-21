The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), has presented in court, its first witness in the trial of Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, a failed Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka is standing trial over alleged election corruption.

The witness, Simon Kwasi Adjei, appeared before the Kumasi High Court on Tuesday to give his evidence.

He was crossed examined by Counsel for the accused following which the case was adjourned to October 27, 2022.

The OSP gave the latest update in a post on its official Twitter page.

The Trial of former MCE Nominee for Juaben, Alexander Sarfo Kantanka came off today at the High Court, Kumasi. Prosecution led the first witness Simon Kwasi Adjei to give evidence. He was crossed examined by Counsel for the accused person. Hearing continues on 27 October 2022. — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) October 20, 2022

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka has been charged with 26 counts of corruption in respect of public elections, contrary to provisions in the Criminal Offences Act, ACT 29 all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor charged Mr Sarfo-Kantanka after he is alleged to have demanded a refund of money he paid publicly to induce some assembly members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly to influence them to vote and confirm him as Municipal Chief Executive in September 2021.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka is the first of two high-level politicians to be investigated in the Ashanti Region in connection with corruption-related election charges.