The Embattled Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo, has finally appeared in Parliament.

Wearing a beautiful red dress, the MP was seen seated right behind the Majority Leader.

Atta Akyea was the first to welcome her as she smiles with glowing face.

This is after her continuous absence divided the House with the Majority interestingly taking the view that the Privileges Committee report recommending her removal should be final.

The Majority is already considering dragging the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to the Supreme Court over his ruling on the Dome-Kwabenya legislator.

Mr Bagbin ruled that the Committee’s report must be placed before the whole House for a decision to be made.

But on her return, Adwoa Safo seems to be blending in easily.

She told journalists that “it feels good to be back.”

“The reception has been great,” the embattled legislator said on Friday, November 11.

