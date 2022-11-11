A 30-minute downpour that hit Weija Barrier and its environs in the Ga South Municipality has caused severe flooding on the Accra – Kasoa road.

One side of the road was completely flooded, hence the use of only one lane by motorists.

The situation resulted in heavy traffic; forcing commuters to alight from their vehicles and walk to their various destinations.

According to JoyNews’ correspondent at the scene, David Andoh, most cars that tried to move through the flood broke down.

Some vehicles were also pushed by their occupants.

To avoid drowning or being carried away by the flood water, some commuters joined hands to enable them walk through the flood.

However, frustrated commuters who spoke to Myjoyonline expressed their disappointment in government for failing to fix the problem.

They claim that the stretch around Ataala to West Hills is a known flood-prone area that should have been fixed.

Kofi Brown, one of the commuters who was going to Kasoa, said he got stuck in traffic around McCarthy Hill, and had to alight from his vehicle to walk home.

Meanwhile, personnel from NADMO and the Ghana Police Service moved to the scene to direct traffic.

