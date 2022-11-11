The biggest telecom operator in the country, MTN Ghana has announced that beginning November 14, 2022 the prices of all its data bundles will go up.

A circular sent to all customers via SMS read as follows:

Dear Valued Customer,

kindly be informed that effective 14th November, 2022, data bundle prices will be revised upwards. Enjoy 50% bonus on bundle purchase (4G only) and remember that MTN Data bundles do not expire. Visit www.mtn.com.gh for more information. Thank you.

This comes at a time when Ghanaians are facing severe economic hardship underpinned by the a free fall of the Cedi, as well as skyrocketing fuel and food prices.

It is not clear why MTN, the biggest player in the market, is increasing data prices at this time.