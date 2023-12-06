The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has requested an extension of time for the selection of his running mate for the 2024 election.

This was at a crunch meeting held at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Wednesday.

Adom News’ Akowuah Gyamera who was at the venue reported that, the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, announced the development after the meeting.

“However, upon request from the presidential candidate that’s because his election was done on the 4th of November 23, he needs a bit of time to continue with his consultation before it brings the proposed name for running mate to the National Council. And this was unanimously agreed by the National Council,” he added.

Per the NPP’s constitution, a running mate is to be selected 12 months before a major election if the President is not the candidate.

Twelve months hence is December 6, a day to Ghana’s next general elections, which meant the party had today to name a running mate, unless the National Council suspends the party constitutional provision and directs otherwise.

However, Mr Kodua said Dr Bawumia’s call for extension is to make way for further consultations on the choice of running mate.

The National Executive Council (NEC), he stated has agreed to his appeal.

Meanwhile, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Energy Minister), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education Minister), and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Majority Leader), have been rumoured as frontrunners.

Others like John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in Ashanti, and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, are making the rounds as well.

There has been even the mention of Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

