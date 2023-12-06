The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has concluded the first part of a crucial meeting which discussed among critical issues, the selection of a running-mate to the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia.

Details are still sketchy but Joy News’ Samuel Mbura who is monitoring this critical meeting from Alisa Hotel reports that the meeting was held in closed-doors.

But the top echelon of the NPP will reconvene to meet the National Council for a final deliberation on the decisions taken for consideration.

