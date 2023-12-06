Highlife musician, Kuami Eugene has explained why he does not buy expensive clothes.

According to him, it is a deliberate attempt to secure a better future for his family.

Kuami Eugene’s comment is in responses to critics questioning his fashion sense.

In a recent TikTok live session with Nana Donkor Arthur, the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year said ensuring a better life and well-being of his family is of utmost importance to him than an extravagant lifestyle.

“Even when I released Angela, we were still suffering. I was still taking ‘trotro’ during that time. It was after my first UK show I started seeing big money. We have to change the family with the money first before I will start changing my lifestyle. I didn’t want people to see me like that. Even though my family of six has changed since I became Kuami Eugene, I will make sure everyone in my family is okay before I begin to spend my money lavishly” he said.

Kuami Eugene expressed satisfaction with his lifestyle choices and urged critics to consider them before passing judgment.

“Now my mum owns a house and rides her car, we were sleeping in a box at Kaneshie but now things have changed. All my siblings now have their cars. Now everyone is living well so even if I’m enjoying my life now, they understand because I have built up my family well. I am just hoping that before you attack someone, think about the person’s situation.”

Watch video below: