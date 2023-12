The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, says the security agencies will ensure that the 2024 election is peaceful and incident-free.

According to the IGP, just as elections in the country have been peaceful since he assumed office, the 2024 polls will be no different.

Speaking at a meeting of the national election security task force at the Police headquarters, Dr Akuffo Dampare also assured the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) that everyone involved in the polls will be protected.

“We want to assure my sister (EC Chairperson) that we will continue to work with my colleagues here to ensure that just as elections in the country since I took over have been peaceful, the 2024 polls will be the same”.

On his part, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, said the Ghana Armed Forces will be on hand to provide background support to the Police and other security agencies who will provide security for the 2024 elections.

According to the CDS, even though the army will not play a frontal role in election security, they will be ready to assist the Police if they are called upon.

“We in the Armed Forces commit to our constitutionally mandated duty to protect this country and prevent any aggression from outside the country and also from within and we do so by air, by sea and by land, and even do at the peril of our lives”.

On the 2024 elections, the CDS noted “For the election proper we may not be in the upfront of election duties but we will be in the background to support you the Police Service and other security services.

“The Armed Forces is ready to act accordingly when we are called upon, but for the election duties proper I will leave it to the security services to be in the forefront. We will always be in the background to act appropriately when we are called upon”.

The chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, who was at the stakeholder meeting expressed her gratitude to the security agencies for their support during the elections.

Bawumia’s all important message to NPP rank and file

Nana Yaa Jantuah resigns as CPP General Secretary

Alan Kyerematen urged Akufo-Addo to seek IMF bailout – Ohene Ntow