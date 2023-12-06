Wilmar Africa Limited, producers of Frytol Vegetable Oil and Fortune Rice won two awards at the just-ended Women’s Choice Awards Africa 2023, held on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Wilmar Africa Ltd., a leading player in the food industry, secured two coveted titles – ‘Food Manufacturing Company of the Year‘ and ‘Frytol Food Brand of the Year.’

The accolades were bestowed upon the organization in recognition of its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and the highest standards in the food manufacturing sector.

The Food Manufacturing Company of the Year award acknowledges Wilmar Africa Ltd.’s exceptional contributions to the food industry, reflecting its continuous efforts to set benchmarks for quality, sustainability, and technological advancement.

The organisation’s commitment to delivering top-notch products and maintaining the highest standards of production has truly set it apart.

In addition to the company-wide recognition, Wilmar Africa Ltd. is proud to announce that its Frytol brand was also adjudged ‘Food Brand of the Year.’

This award specifically authenticates Frytol’s outstanding brand presence, product quality, and significant impact on the culinary landscape being one of the first edible oils brands to fortify all its product offerings with Vitamin A, an essential vitamin for the prevention of common childhood infections and morbidity.

Receiving these prestigious awards is a testament to the dedication of the entire team at Wilmar Africa Ltd and inspires the team to continue their mission of delivering excellence in the food industry.

Wilmar Africa Limited is a subsidiary of Wilmar International, with headquarters in Singapore.

In Ghana, Wilmar Africa has its central operations at the Tema Harbour enclave producing refined vegetable oil and rice from its 1000 metric ton/day capacity refinery plant and 250mt/day capacity plant that packages both imported and local rice respectively.