Four Effutu constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region have been arrested.

They were accosted by personnel from the Winneba District Police Command when they accompanied 10 suspects who were arrested on Tuesday during a demonstration to the court.

They include the Chairman, Treasurer, Women’s Organizer and Youth Organizer who were in court seek bail for the suspects.

The executives have been handed over to Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command to answer questions on why they defied orders to lead the demonstration.

During the demonstrations, over three police officers were injured after the protesters pelted them with stones while they were being prevented from invading the Effutu Municipal Assembly.

The residents were protesting the possible sale of the Ramsar site by government, traditionally used for deer hunting during the Aboakyire festival, to an investor for lithium mining.

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court presided by Jonathan Nunu has however granted bail to the ten suspects who reportedly attacked the policemen.

The charges against them include assaulting public officer and causing harm.

They are expected to reappear before the court on December 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Kasim Zubairu, has commended the police and court for the swift action.

He said over three cars were damaged during the demonstration.

