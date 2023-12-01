A senior research fellow at Kumasi Technical University, Professor Smart Sarpong, has stated that, the Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea is not prepared to be running to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, though Mr. Akomea is a fine gentleman with great potential, the timing is not right for him.

Speaking on Peace FM, Professor Sarpong said a family meeting organized by Insutam Development Committee concluded that, the timing is not right for Nana Akomea to assume such a crucial role, despite his public declaration of interest.

“Now that both the NDC and NPP have selected their flagbearers, discussions about running mates will be a priority. As of now, both Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama have been contemplating their potential running mates.

Even though the national council committee must approve the appointments, history shows that the flagbearer’s choices are generally not rejected,” he said.

He added, “Some of the names being considered are interesting and have potential. Yesterday, my uncle, Kwesi Pratt, expressed his happiness that Honorable Dr. Kwabena Kokofu has been mentioned among the potential running mates.

But for my elder brother, Nana Akomea, I would like to appeal to you; he is my elder brother and when we, as a family, convened to discuss his readiness, we did not agree. His time is not now. We gathered as the Insutam Development Committee. Although he is a fine gentleman with great potential, the timing is not right for him. Therefore, I urge them to leave him for us; his time has not yet come.”

