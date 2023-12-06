The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has changed the date for the conduct of parliamentary primary in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament from January 20th to January 27th, 2024.

The decision was made after a National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, December 6.

Announcing this at a press conference in Accra, the Party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong added that, campaign activities have been suspended in these constituencies until the 2024 budget is approved.

The National Council has also granted a request from the Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to name his running mate at a later date other than today, December 6, 2023.

According to Article 13 of the NPP Constitution, the flagbearer should announce his running mate, 12 months before the general elections and tomorrow, December 7, 2023 marks exactly 12 months to the election 2024.

According to Mr. Kodua, the Council has granted this request and is looking forward to a new date from the flagbearer.