The lead sponsor of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, 2021, Sam George, has sent a stern warning to the United States of America (USA) to avoid meddling in the country’s plan to pass what has become known as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, who together with seven other legislators sponsored the private members’ bill, says he had noticed that the US placed sanctions on Uganda and some of the individuals who sponsored the passage of a similar bill in that country.

On the back of this, he vehemently stated that unlike Uganda, Ghana would impede US economic interests in the country if they tried anything of a sort.

Debating a committee report on the floor of parliament on the bill, he said, “we have taken judicial notice of what they have done to the Speaker of Uganda. After Uganda passed the bill, the sanctions on the Speaker of Uganda’s parliament and on the sponsors of that bill.”

“We will serve notice as well that if they replicate the same with our Speaker and Members of Parliament we will also take action against their [US] business interest in our country because they serve in this country and make money from here and send it back home. They cannot hold us to ransom,” he said.

He explained that before the US decides to take on Ghana, it must first apply similar prohibitions on some governors of their various states and agencies because they have also refused to allow individuals to choose who they prefer to be with.

The vociferous legislator stressed that the main reason they strongly opposed LGBTQ+ was in the interest of the Ghanaian people because most of these activities led to health complications.

“The danger of homosexuality is grave, persons who are homosexuals or transgenders from statistics from the CDS have at least six times higher rate of obesity, substance abuse, and suicidal thoughts than heterosexual people. This has a consequence on our health bill as a country and public health, and we can not turn a blind eye to this,” he added.

Mr George expressed optimism about the passage of the bill.

“This bill will be passed to the glory of God. Some say the God we serve is a God of love, but he is also a God of justice, he gives mercy to those who repent of their sins, but he does not give mercy to those who stay in their sins. We are willing and ready to offer support to anyone who wants support,” he said.

He also backed his claims with scriptures from the Bible, referencing Leviticus 18:22 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10.

Legislators are currently debating on a report by Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee which has recommended the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Ahead of the debate, religious leaders arrived in the House to witness the second laying of the bill.