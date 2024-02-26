Information Minister designated, Fatimatu Abubakar has defended the decision to reassign former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to a new role.

According to him, Mr. Ofori-Atta’s expertise is still needed as government work around the clock to revive Ghana’s economy.

“In no way does his capability to offer counsel in the financial realm diminish simply because he has been reassigned from the position of Finance Minister. If his expertise is deemed beneficial elsewhere, and the President believes he can contribute to negotiations or provide advice, I see no reason for significant opposition to that decision,” Fatimatu Abubakar said during an interview on TV3, on Monday, February 26.

She stated emphatically that, Mr. Ofori-Atta’s appointment is based on qualifications and not because he is related to the President.

“I am delighted to inform you of your appointment as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments by the President of the Republic. I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your reassignment and wish you every success in this new capacity,” she expressed.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments, a day subsequent to his departure from the role of Finance Minister.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, conveyed her congratulations and well wishes to the former Finance Minister in a statement dated February 15.

ALSO READ:

SONA: No excuses, just say sorry – Franklin Cudjoe tells Akufo-Addo [watch]

2024 polls: Yagbonwura sends important message to Mahama

GES announces dates for BECE and WASSCE examinations