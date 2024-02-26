Family of a Ghanaian immigrant gunned down in Toronto, Canada, is seeking justice for their relative who traveled to the country in November 2023 to seek greener pastures.

Forty-year-old Adu Boakye was killed by an unknown assailant in North York, Toronto last week, in what the Canadian Police described as “an indiscriminate attack”.

The police are on a man-hunt for the perpetrator believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25.

Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe visited the family house in Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region where the family has been in sorrow and pain for days now.

Friends consoled the wife of the deceased who cried for days after hearing the news of her husband’s passing.

Grief fills the hearts of the family of Adu Boakye who was shot dead by an unknown attacker in Toronto, Canada.

They are yet to come to terms with the demise of their breadwinner.

“I cannot fight this battle. Save me, Lord. Akwasi, how do I cater for these children?” the wife of the deceased wailed.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, 40-year-old Adu Boakye was killed in a random shooting incident in North York in the northwest of Toronto.

According to the Canadian Police, Adu Boakye was shot indiscriminately close to the north Toronto Bus stop while going about his day innocently.

He was shot three times — twice in the stomach and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Brother-in-law of the deceased, Francis Kumi, recounts his last moments with him on phone before his passing.

“He called me a few hours before his passing saying that he had sent money to his wife but couldn’t go through. So, I asked him to resend it to my account so I could withdraw and give it to her. Sadly, on Monday I read the news of his passing. I quickly called his phone to check up on him. I called him several times but to no avail,” he said.

Adu Boakye traveled to Canada in November last year to seek a promising future and support his family of four with the eldest child aged, 17 and the youngest, 2 years old.

His death comes barely four months after leaving the shores of Ghana to Canada.

“We used to chat regularly when he got to Canada. He called me when he got a job two weeks after he got there. My brother is a good man. He had left the country to seek better opportunities outside. He cares for all,” sister of the deceased, Dorcas Boakye said.

The family is seeking justice for their relative.

“We’re hoping the Canadian government will arrest the perpetrator so that we will be at peace,” Dorcas added.

On Saturday, the Ghanaian-Canadian Association of Ontario held a vigil to honour a colleague they described as “hardworking”.