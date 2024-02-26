The Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy of Parliament has paid an industrial tour to Strategic Mobilizations Limited (SML) to familiarise itself and appreciate the work it does.

The Committee toured the operation and data center in Tema where the company has a network of petroleum depots and a meter reading centre.

Addressing the media after the meeting and tour, Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea said the Committee appreciates the work of the SML as a world-class audit firm.

He said some individuals have unfairly targeted Ghanaian-owned company that was contributing to revenue generation without fully understanding the company’s contributions and operations.

The chairman commended highly the work though the House will invite the company to Parliament for a briefing.

He was amazed at the world-class installation the Committee had come to see at first hand.

Currently, the President is awaiting the investigative audit by KPMG with a four-point referee with compliance, the need for the contract, performance, and the procurement process of selection of SML for the work they are doing.

Dr Yaa Serwa Sarpong, Director of Support Services of SML said the company’s performance in the petroleum downstream has been enormous, stressing all stakeholders in the industry appreciate its work.

She added that, the taxation petroleum audit and revenue assurance has seen a double increment.

“Before SML records show that government revenue assurance with taxable Petroleum products was around 250 million liters which is now an average of 45-48 million liters and that translates into over GHS12 billion” she noted.

