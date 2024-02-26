Production for Ghanaian actor Lil Win’s new movie, ‘A Country Called Ghana’, has begun.

The Kumawood actor took to social media to give fans a glimpse into the shoot taking place in a rural town in the Ashanti Region.

The video showed Nollywood stars Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu, and Charles Awurum in a costume on set.

The trio are part of the star-studded cast for Lil Win’s highly anticipated movie.

“A very big movie is coming,” Lil Win captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Lil Win has called the project a collaboration between Ghanaian actors and Nigerian actors.

He has promised to bring back the love for Ghanaian movies with this new project. The movie is directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin and produced by Kwadwo Nkansah.

