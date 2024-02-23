KPMG is set to deliver its audit findings on the transaction involving the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) to President Akufo-Addo today, Friday, February 23.

Originally slated for submission on Tuesday, January 16, the deadline was extended to accommodate a request from KPMG, as confirmed by the President.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, on Wednesday, January 24, said, “KPMG is to submit its final report no later than Friday, 23rd February 2024.”

The scrutiny intensified following an investigative piece by the Fourth Estate in December 2023, implicating SML, the GRA, and the Ministry of Finance.

The report alleged that the GRA had awarded SML a lucrative 10-year contract worth $100 million annually, raising suspicions of irregularities.

In response, SML refuted claims of a decade-long contract, asserting instead that it had secured a 5-year agreement.

The GRA, in a statement released on December 20, 2023, maintained that proper procedures were followed in engaging SML’s services.

However, on January 2, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo issued a directive instructing SML to halt its ongoing revenue assurance operations.

Additionally, he mandated an immediate audit of the contract with GRA and the Ministry of Finance, entrusting KPMG with the task.

In light of these developments, SML expressed confidence that the audit outcome would provide clarity and accuracy regarding its operations.

