The President of the Savanna Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura, Bii-Kunuta Jewu Soale has expressed confidence in the experiences of former President, John Dramani Mahama, to overturn what he describes as challenges currently facing the country.

In a speech read on his behalf during an interaction with the NDC’s Building Ghana tour team, the Yagbonwura urged Mr. Mahama to work according to the will of Ghanaians if elected.

The Savanna regional capital, Damongo, hosted the NDC’s Building Ghana tour team, on their one-day visit to interact with the people there.

The team met the Regional House of Chiefs for their input in the drafting of the 2024 manifesto of the opposition party.

According to them, their expectations are to get poverty significantly reduced in the Northern regions.

The Yagbonwura said the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama has the experience to overturn the country’s challenges.

The chiefs and people also used the occasion to appeal for peace before, during and after the elections.

The Yagbonwura begged the Electoral Commission and the security agencies to remain professional and transparent in the December elections.

