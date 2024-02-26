The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is issuing a stern warning to private tertiary institutions that have not yet obtained a charter or initiated the process of chartering.

Failure to comply with these regulations could result in closure.

Enshrined within the commission’s Act, this mandate applies to all tertiary education institutions nationwide, with a deadline set for the end of August 2024.

The Commission made this announcement at the Conference of African Universities hosted at the University of Cape Coast.

Addressing stakeholders, the Executive Secretary of GTEC, Dr. Ahmed Jinapor emphasized the commission’s unwavering commitment to upholding standards and ensuring quality education across all tertiary institutions in Ghana.

“Ghana has some 310 tertiary education institutions in the database of GTEC. Of these 128 are private tertiary institutions with the rest being public. As you may be aware, by the enabling acts of GTEC (10.23) all private tertiary institutions must charter or demonstrate evidence of processes towards the attainment of same by August 31, 2024,” Dr Jinapor explained.

“Since non-adherent institutions will be forced to close upon expiration of the window of application as captured in the law.”

