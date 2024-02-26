Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese is set to take legal action against the Ghana Police Service for jailing him over alleged marijuana usage.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, the ‘Abodam’ crooner said he feels humiliated after he was sentenced to a day’s imprisonment and a fine of GHc1,200 in 2015 for smoking marijuana in public.

According to him, he has proof that the Ghana Police turned a blind eye when Jamaican music star, Popcaan, smoked marijuana publicly.

He explained that, even though Ghana Police has no photo or video evidence to support their claim against him, he was jailed, but “the foreigner was protected and spared”.

“I was jailed for it and the same police that arrested me are now guarding someone to smoke in public and that person goes scot-free. If that is so, then I have to be compensated; it’s not fair. Ghana Police didn’t treat me right, and I think the system has not been fair to me,” he told Andy Dosty.

When asked how much money he wants from the Police for allegedly denting his reputation, he simply said “one million dollars.”

This is not the first time Kwaw Kese has expressed his displeasure about the Popcaan incident.

When the Jamaican musician stormed Ghana to enjoy the #YearofReturn initiative in 2020, Kwaw Kese took to social media to register his sentiments when Popcaan popped his head out of the sunroof, so fans could catch a glimpse of him smoking.

The police who were at the venue, he claimed failed to arrest him.

Play attached video for the full interview

Meanwhile, Kwaw Kese is currently promoting his new song, which features rapper Kofi Mole, titled: ‘Awoyo Sofo.’

