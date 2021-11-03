Controversial Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, says his experience in prison has taught him one of the greatest lessons in life.

After serving a jail term for smoking cannabis in public, Kwaw Kese says he now reveres the law and will never engage in acts that would land him in prison custody again.

In an interview on Day Break Hitz on Monday, the music act cautioned fellow artistes against activities that have the potential to destroy their reputation and brands.

“In all, it’s the law. When the law catches you, there’s nothing you can do about it. I really respect the law. I am somebody the law has dealt with before, so, there is no way I will disrespect the law.

“I wouldn’t wish anyone to be jailed in Ghana. Freedom is very expensive in Ghana,” he said.

Kwaw Kese was tried for narcotic offences and was sentenced to a day’s imprisonment and a fine of GHc1,200 in 2015.

The rapper, popularly called ‘Abodam’, has since been advocating for decongesting of the country’s prisons and improving conditions there.

Recounting events that led to his arrest, Kwaw Kese claimed that the policeman who arrested him was drunk upon arrival.

“The policeman, CID, the so-called CID who came out to pull a gun on me and all that…he was shaking; his gun fell down, he was drunk. If you want to arrest somebody, I believe that you have to have a warrant to arrest the person.

“But if you come with a force by yourself, drunk and unable to control yourself, anybody who has a bad intention, could have done something else. It should be done right. That’s why I believe I was a target at the time,” he alleged.

According to him, “there’s more to it than what we saw; it was something that somebody had planned to do.”

However, “it came into my life and changed my life. It made me respect the laws of Ghana.”