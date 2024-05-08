Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese’s dream to perform at the O2 Indigo received a significant boost when one of his dedicated fans stepped forward to answer his prayer.

The “Awoyo Sofoo” hitmaker recently expressed his desire to book and fill the O2 Indigo venue next summer, setting his sights on achieving a major milestone in his career.

To his surprise, a fan came forward and offered to pay £20,000 to secure the venue for Kwaw Kese’s performance. This generous gesture turned the rapper’s dream into a reality.

Kwaw Kese shared a screenshot off his iMessage chat with the fan on his X handle.

Grateful for the support, Kwaw Kese expressed his appreciation to the fan and pledged to make him proud if he followed through with his promise.

Kwaw Kese’s determination to perform at the O2 Indigo was inspired by fellow rapper Medikal’s successful, sold-out show at the same venue over the weekend.

Congratulating Medikal on his achievement, Kwaw Kese now aims to be the next Ghanaian act to make history on that prestigious stage.

