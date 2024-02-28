Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, known for his vibrant persona, has shared how Facebook played a pivotal role in his love life.

According to him, he met his wife Nana Pokua also known as Poks on Facebook.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kwaw Kese, fondly referred to as “Abodam,” recounted the hilarious encounter that sparked his journey to finding love.

“My wife married me because I am ‘Abodam.’ That time the madness was crazy, and she fell for it.”

The rapper said he was immediately drawn to his wife the first met they met at Reggie Rockstone’s Office nightclub.

“I saw this lady, and I wanted to talk to her, but I didn’t know how to approach,” Kwaw Kese confessed.

Undeterred by the setback, Kwaw Kese embarked on an unconventional quest to find her, turning to Facebook for assistance.

“I went through rapper Scientific’s Facebook friends and I saw Nana Pokua, so I sent her a DM,” Kwaw Kese recounted, describing his determined effort to track down his elusive love interest.

After a week-long wait, Nana Pokua responded, igniting a conversation that would ultimately change both their lives.

Reflecting on their journey, Kwaw Kese shared insights into the challenges they faced as a couple, including the adjustments Nana Pokua had to make to accommodate his public persona.

“She didn’t like ladies coming to me when we go out but she had to adapt because it’s part of the job,” he revealed.

Kwaw Kese is currently promoting his new song dubbed ‘Awoyo Sofo’

MORE: