Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye has come under fire in Parliament for his continuous absence in Parliament to answer questions.

More than 10 questions for the Minister are pending and his Deputy Stephen Jalula attempted to step in.

But Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the explanation that the Minister is sick is untenable.

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza is warned that the absence will not be countenanced in the future.

“The former Roads Minister [Kwesi Amoako-Atta] was extremely diligent to this House and appeared religious before this House and answered questions and it is not a good start for him to fail to appear before us for the third time to answer his questions and we will forgive him today” he fumed.

However, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said though the Minority’s concerns are legitimate, it should be done in decorum.

“I think our colleagues should not raise the temperature unnecessarily with the greatest of respect because the Whip has indicated and has communicated duly your concerns but I don’t know if repeating just for emphasis but the fact must be told.

“The early weeks that the member was nominated, he came to this House and answered a number of questions” he added.

