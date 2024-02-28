Jordan Ayew has been nominated for the Player of the Month at Crystal Palace after delivering a stellar performance in February.
The Ghana attacker faces competition from Jefferson Lerma, Jean-Phillipe Mateta, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, and Adam Wharton for the prestigious award.
Throughout February, Ayew was instrumental in Crystal Palace’s resurgence, with two assists and two goals to his name, which helped the Eagles bounce back after a challenging period.
Since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, Ayew has been a linchpin for Crystal Palace as they aim to better their season.
In a remarkable feat, Ayew marked his 200th appearance for the London club with an impressive performance, including a goal and an assist in their 3-0 triumph against Burnley on Sunday.
Earlier this season, Ayew secured the Player of the Month accolade for his remarkable performances in August.