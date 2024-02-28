Hearts of Oak is set to inaugurate a new Board of Directors during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 27, 2024.

Following a thorough review of the financial statement by auditors, the Ghana Premier League outfit decided to dissolve its existing board.

The now-disbanded Board of Directors held approximately four meetings aimed at establishing appropriate structures before the formation of the new board.

The dissolution was prompted by the delay in the submission of the auditors’ report, which was awaited to ensure comprehensive decision-making.

The final report was received about two weeks before the announcement of dissolution and underwent scrutiny over two subsequent meetings.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the review of the financial statements was concluded, leading to the formal announcement of the end of the tenure of the previous board led by Togbe Afede XIV.

Outgoing board members were invited to propose potential replacements for the new Board of Directors.

As a result of Tuesday’s decision, Alhaji Alhassan Andani, Thomas Kwesi Esso, Professor Kofi Kumado, Ivy Heward Mills, Alhaji Moro Adamu, Vincent Sowah-Odotei, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, and Frank Nelson Nwokolo conclude their terms as board members after 12 years.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak has announced Togbe Afede XIV and Delali Anku-Adiamah, the Managing Director, as the board members.

Below is the full statement

READ ALSO