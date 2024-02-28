Accra Hearts of Oak has unveiled two new directors following the dissolution of its board.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse announced the dissolution of its board on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of a 12-year tenure.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the club revealed that, its majority shareholders, Strategic African Securities Limited and Strategic Initiatives Limited, have put forward Togbe Afede XIV and Delali Anku-Adiamah, the club’s Managing Director, as the newly appointed board members.

Togbe Afede XIV previously chaired the board from 2012 to 2014, bringing valuable experience to the club’s leadership.

Delali Anku-Adiamah, appointed as Managing Director on February 10, boasts an impressive academic background with a PhD in Computational Systems Biology from the University of Manchester and a BSc in Computer Science from the University of Birmingham, UK. His professional journey includes stints at renowned organizations such as Manchester United, Accenture, and Markit, where he held prominent roles.

The decision to restructure the board marks the conclusion of the tenures of Alhaji Alhassan Andani, Thomas Kwesi Esso, Professor Kofi Kumado, Ivy Heward Mills, Alhaji Moro Adamu, Vincent Sowah-Odotei, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, and Frank Nelson Nwokolo as board members.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak has announced plans to convene this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 27, reflecting its commitment to transparency and accountability in its governance.

Below is the full statement

READ ALSO