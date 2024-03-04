Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has revealed the lengths he went to pursue his music dreams during his early days in the industry.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the “Awoyoo Sofo” crooner disclosed that, he used to walk long distances, particularly from Ashaiman to North Kaneshie, just to record songs.

Recalling his humble beginnings, Kwaw Kese explained that, his brand name was inspired by his arduous journeys on foot.

“I used to walk from Ashaiman to North Kaneshie to Hush Hush Studios. At that time, I realized my life then and that of a mad man was the same. I was building the brand, and I was like a mad man. I built myself around that and people easily bought into it” he shared.

Acknowledging the challenges he faced, Kwaw Kese he suffered due to the stigma about people with dreadlocks.

“Back then, if you had dreadlocks, people didn’t want to associate themselves with you but now they understand and know it’s a brand” he added.

Despite facing resistance, Kwaw Kese said his perseverance and unique brand identity eventually earned him recognition and respect in the music industry.

