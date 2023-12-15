Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese has said Ghana music industry is in a mess.

In his view, musicians should not be ‘begging’ for their music to be played in their own country.

His comments come after some stakeholders of the music industry met with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry in collaboration with the Creative Arts Agency on Thursday to launch the #PlayGhana initiative.

The initiative aims to promote Ghanaian music across the country ahead of the Christmas ‘detty December’ activities where there is an influx of diasporans spending their holidays in Ghana.

Kwaw Kese mocked the initiative, blaming the system for the current ‘mess’.

“Ghanaians begging Ghanaians to play Ghana music in 2023. System super fucked.” Kwaw Kese posted on X (formerly Twitter).

See post below: