Milovan Rajevac will name Black Stars squad for the final round of games for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers this month on Thursday.

The Black Stars will wrap up their qualifiers for the Mundial with an away game against Ethiopia before hosting South Africa.

The four-time African champions will be hosted at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg in the matchday 5 games against Ethiopia on November 11.

The Black Stars then host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 14, a game that has been touted as the decider.

And according to the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Milovan Rajevac will release his squad for the two games at the Conference of the Ghana FA at 12:00GMT.

Captain Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana are all expected to be part of the team for the two games with FC Sheriff’s Edmund Addo expected to be handed a maiden call up.

The Black Stars sit 2nd with nine points after four games played with South Africa on top of the group with 10 points.

Ghana is seeking to return to the Mundial having missed out on the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.