Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, has launched the 9th edition of its Jumia Black Friday dubbed It’s Black Friday every day focusing on consumers’ great shift to everyday essential products in recent times.

In its ninth edition, Jumia in partnership with thousands of sellers and brands will offer consumers a wide assortment of products at the best prices. Jumia Africa Index 2021 saw a consumer shift to groceries and everyday essentials since the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend that will also reflect in this year’s Black Friday.

Other categories expected to have mind-blowing deals include home and living, beauty, fashion, food delivery and phones.

Speaking during the press briefing held at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra, Jumia Ghana’s management shared insights on the upcoming Black Friday sale as well as plans and strategies to ensure that customers enjoy the best deals and excellent services while sellers and brands grow their businesses. Jumia promises to offer amazing discounts as high as 80% on over 50,000 super deals.

Jumia Black Friday is a way to show our vendors, staff and consumers all the opportunities and power that e-commerce brings. With 2021 being a year of recovery where many individuals and businesses have worked so hard to get back up after the Covid-19 pandemic, Jumia has a responsibility to support Ghanaians with such great deals and discounts. We believe in making the everyday lives of people easier and better through the internet. By helping sellers reach more consumers and ensuring that the consumers also get access to top quality, affordable products/services, Jumia is leading the way in developing e-commerce in Africa said Tolulope George – Yanwah, CEO of Jumia Ghana.

The campaign which commences on November 5th to 28th is the biggest sale of the year in partnership with brands like TCL, Lele, Unilever, Diageo, Samsung and a host of others.

This year’s Black Friday sale starts on Friday, 5th of November 2021 and runs throughout the month until Sunday, 28th November 2021. The sale has been tagged #It’sBlackFridayEveryday because there are top deals and discounts every day and consumers can order their preferred items from a wide range of categories. Today, one can order anything on Jumia like groceries, fashion items, large appliances, electronics, beauty products and many more.

During the Black Friday sale, consumers can also order their favourite meals from their preferred restaurants and get them delivered safely and conveniently to their doorstep. With Jumia’s robust logistics services and expansion to all parts of the country, customers in rural areas will not be left out of the sale. Jumia pick-up stations and vendor drop off points all over the country will ensure that customers can pick up their orders conveniently while sellers can drop off their products respectively.

With daily flash sales, treasure hunts, exciting games and mind-blowing giveaways, this year promises to be the best in recent times. Customers get free shipping to selected areas and can pay on delivery or via various online payment platforms.

“TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. TCL aims to be a true leader in the online market. Therefore, TCL is a proud partner of Jumia, the leading e-commerce company in Africa. This year, our customers will get the best and latest deals on TVs, home appliances and AC’s during Black Friday on Jumia,” said Kevin Wang, VP of TCL Electronics Middle East, and Africa.