Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West, Nenyi George Andah, has cautioned road users to be extra careful on the road.

According to him, road users should “go the extra mile and be responsible on our roads, respecting other users, respecting regulations, etc. in order to reduce the accidents on our roads.”

He said this in remembrance of a near-fatal accident he was involved in exactly three years ago on the Awutu-Buduburam road.

Mr Andah, who was in the vehicle with three others, was involved in a head-on collision while returning from a funeral.

He and his companions sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to the 37 Military Airport for emergency care.

“Today three years down the line, and after three surgeries, His faithfulness continues to be great,” he posted on his Facebook wall on November 3.

“I continue to give thanks to God and all who played various roles outside the norm to support, from prayers, facilitating airlifting, performing the procedures, post-surgery management, visits, phone calls, messages, etc. to save us,” he added.

According to him, the fact that road accidents in Ghana continue to take more lives than Covid-19 is a matter of serious concern for all and called for road users to have a sense of responsibility when using the road.

“Road safety and accident reports indicate that year to date, road accidents have claimed more lives in Ghana than Covid-19. Lives matter, let’s make our road travel experiences in Ghana better for all,” he concluded.