Dreams FC achieved a significant victory over Club Africain, asserting their dominance in Group C of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Godfred Atuahene’s crucial goal in the 50th minute, scored at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, February 25, 2024, proved pivotal for the Ghana Premier League representatives.

Intent on avenging their sole defeat in the campaign, Dreams FC now sits atop the group standings with 12 points, closely trailed by Tunisia’s Club Africain and Nigeria’s Rivers United.

Under the astute guidance of Coach Karim Zito, Dreams FC has exhibited resilience and quality throughout their impressive debut season, solidifying their bid for a coveted quarter-final berth.

The journey continues with fans brimming with optimism as Dreams FC prepares to face Nigeria’s Rivers United next Sunday on Nigerian soil.

Abdul Karim Zito’s squad has netted 10 goals in the competition while conceding only 5, boasting an impeccable record of four wins and a solitary loss in the group stage.