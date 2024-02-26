The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his dedication to fulfilling all promises made to Ghanaians if elected President in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking at the 2024 NDC Policy Dialogue held in Peduase, Eastern Region, on Friday, Mr. Mahama said he will downsize the government, eliminating ex gratia payments and revoke the E-levy should be become President.

The NDC flagbearer underscored the feasibility of his policy initiatives, including the “24-Hour Economy” and the “Digital Jobs Initiative,” stating that these programs have the potential to substantially improve the nation’s prospects and revive the economy.

“I mean business on the promises I have made and intend to keep them. Since 2021, I have outlined over 60 different policy proposals, carefully curated to restore our economy and national life in general to a much better state,” Mr. Mahama added.

