The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said the enthusiastic reception of his 24-hour economy proposal has unsettled the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During a national policy dialogue held on February 22 and February 23 at the Peduase Lodge, the NDC scrutinized its policy proposals, particularly the 24-hour economy, to align with the aspirations of Ghanaians.

In his address to the gathering on February 23, Mr. Mahama criticized the NPP campaign team for attacking his proposal.

He noted that, while some key NPP members argue that the 24-hour economy lacks clarity, others claim it is already in operation.

Mr. Mahama remarked, “The widespread acceptance of the 24-hour policy appears to have sent the NPP campaign into a tailspin, leading to a frantic effort to attack it through calumny and disinformation in the last few days.”

Asserting his commitment to his promises, Mahama mentioned his intention to reduce the size of the government if elected president, a move he claimed forced his opponent, Bawumia, to make similar promises despite being a part of the current administration.

“I note that my longstanding pledges to substantially reduce the size of government by having much fewer Ministries, Ministers and appointees, abolish the payment of ex-gratia, scrap taxes like the e-levy and carry out far-reaching constitutional and governance reforms, have compelled my opponent to promise the same despite being front and center of the poor governance under which all these ills have taken place. I mean business on my promises and intend to keep them.”

He criticized the NPP flagbearer for attempting to distance himself from the economic challenges, emphasizing that leadership demands accountability.

“There is no room in leadership for excuse-making and flight from responsibility. You cannot make grandiose promises about the economy in 2016 only to be put in charge, run it down, push all of us into suffering and hardships and turn around to say you were only the mate of a reckless driver and, therefore, you should be excused from blame.”

Mahama said he has a better and measurable performance as Vice President than the current Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Not only do I have a much better and measurable performance record in both my role as Vice President and Head of the Economic Management Team, and later as President, than my leading contender in this year’s elections, I also have a record of taking responsibility. The same cannot be said of my opponent” he stated.

