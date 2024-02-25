Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has criticized the government, stating that the six new Regions created by the administration exist only in name.

He expressed disappointment that the expected development in these regions has yet to materialize.

During a meeting with traditional authorities at the Jakpa Palace, Mr Mahama made a solemn promise to prioritize the development of the new regions if elected. He highlighted his disappointment in the government’s decision to discontinue the Damomgo Water Project.

Mahama emphasized the importance of tangible development initiatives in the newly created regions and pledged his commitment to ensuring their progress if given the opportunity to lead.

The “Building Ghana Tour” of the NDC aims to take the concerns of the public to feed into the party manifesto for the upcoming election.

The tour of the Savana Region, made its first stop at the Jakpa Palace where there was a meeting with the Yagbonwura

and the Savannah Regional

House of Chiefs.

In a speech read on his behalf, Yagbonwura, Bii-Kunuta Jewu Soale I, admonished the Former President to seek to deal with issues of underdevelopment, poverty and unemployment among the youth.

