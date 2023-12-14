President Akufo-Addo says he has given us new region but, that is in complete, Chief of Wiawso in the Western North Region, Nana Kwasi Bumangama II has said.

He poured out his frustration when the NDC led by its 2024 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama visited his palace to announce their presence in the region.

According to chief, attention given to the region after its carving from the then Western region is not just little but disappointing.

“The President says he has given us a region but we are not there yet. We are asking him to improve the status for us so we can match up to the Ashanti Region and others”, he said.

Wiawsomanhene was highlighting the status of his areas to when the NDC’s 2024 flagbearer , John Mahama paid a courtesy call on the traditional leaders as part of a two-day tour of the region, dubbed ‘Building Ghana tour’.

Government through the Ministry Regional Reorganization and Development, in 2018, created some six new regions through a referendum to improve and properly distribute developmental projects at the local level; but, this is what the chief says, is in grave deficit.

At a Town Hall meeting at Wiawso, residents there could not just agree with their traditional leaders but demanded immediate solutions.

‘Yes, we thought the creation of this region will reduced our burden of traveling to Takoradi for access to basic needs such as quality health structures, quality roads, proper educational structures, but, it is the same old stories’, one of them said.

These reactions from the residents should clearly tell how frustrated they are after their expectations are not met.

According to them, farming, particularly, Cocoa growing has deteriorated, hence the need for immediate solutions.

In response, the former President underscored the need for improved infrastructure in all regions.Mr. Mahama added the added how the National Democratic Congress will evenly distribute development across all regions of the country.

“Under Former President John Evans Atta Mills, we targeted the construction of a public university in every region. We either upgraded some public institutions to the university level or started new ones. All regions were to have Regional Hospitals to serve as referral points”, he added.

Other projects such as Regional Command for the police service and stadia to help develop sports and unearth talents were also to be considered.

The NDC flagbearer reiterated that these projects will be considered in the party’s 2024 manifesto for the upcoming election.

ALSO READ: