Hosting a structured Arabic language quiz competition in Islamic schools at Old Tafo in the Ashanti region has left students excited for future opportunities, with winners celebrating their victory and others motivated to improve for next year’s event.

Badriya (Ibadiya) Islamic School emerged winner in an Arabic language quiz organized by the Islamic Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service, scoring 74 points.

Following closely behind, Salafiya Islamic School secured second place with 71 points.

At the same time, Al-Azhariya Islamic School and Darul Faizin Islamic School claimed third and fourth place respectively, with scores of 67 and 65 points, among 8 competing Islamic schools in the inaugural edition of the quiz.

Participants from the winning schools received undisclosed cash prizes and other rewards as incentives for future competitions. Additionally, all participating schools were given certificates.

The competition, an initiative of the Old Tafo Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service, seeks to improve students’ proficiency in the Arabic language, thereby equipping them with valuable skills for future endeavours.

By focusing on listening and speaking abilities, the quiz seeks to enhance students’ competency in Arabic, recognizing its importance as a global language.

Sheikh Dr. Abdul-Rahman Abdullai Tanko, one of the key coordinators of the competition, explained that the quiz assessed students’ comprehension and proficiency in various aspects of the Arabic language.

Questions covered pronunciation, grammar, reading, writing, and overall language knowledge.

“The focus was on constructing accurate sentences in Arabic,” Sheikh Dr. Tanko stated, highlighting that students were tasked with questions designed to gauge their ability to do so effectively.

In addition to Sheikh Dr. Tanko’s remarks, his colleague Sheikh Abdul-Razak Bawa Aransa commended the teachers from various schools for their dedication to preparing students for such a competitive event.

He emphasized that the quiz and other initiatives would be ongoing to ensure students remain proficient in the Arabic language within and beyond the school curriculum.

Betty Drah, the Municipal Director of Education for Old Tafo, underscored the significance of the quiz in light of the new curriculum, which now includes examinations in the Arabic language.

She highlighted that the aim was to enhance students’ motivation and attract non-Arabic students to learn the language due to its global recognition. “To inspire students, we decided to organize the quiz so they can take the language seriously,” she explained.

Yussif Mohammed, the Manager of the Ashanti Region Islamic Education Unit, expressed enthusiasm for the competition, noting that it fosters healthy competition and collaboration among students while boosting their confidence levels.

He pledged that the unit would sustain this momentum to encourage students to speak Arabic more confidently and participate actively.

The participants showed enthusiasm and vowed to perform better in the next competition, aiming to uphold the honour of their respective schools.